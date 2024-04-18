Physician sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids

A physician from Toms River, N.J., was sentenced to two years in prison and barred from practicing medicine for unlawfully distributing opioids.

Felicia Gonzalez, DO, prescribed oxycodone to three patients without performing necessary patient assessments, according to an April 16 news release from the Justice Department. Dr. Gonzalez falsified her medical records by falsely claiming to have performed examinations.

She previously received national bans from two pharmacy chains related to her prescribing practices.