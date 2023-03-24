Physician salaries 'not keeping pace with inflation,' study shows

While the average salary for physicians increased by 3.8 percent in 2021, it saw a dip of 2.4 percent in 2022, according to the "2023 Physician Compensation Report" from Doximity.

Physician salaries did not keep pace with 2022's growing inflation rates, which reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June, according to the report.

Medicare physician payouts are also declining, dropping 22 percent between 2001 and 2021 when adjusted for inflation.

Many physicians experienced a decline in real income, and the gender pay gap has persisted, with male physicians earning 26 percent more than female physicians in 2022, down 2 percent from 2021.

Additionally, 92 percent of female physicians reported feeling overworked last year, compared to 83 percent of men.