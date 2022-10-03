Physician's license suspended after performing unauthorized cosmetic surgeries at ASC

Burien, Wash.-based family practice physician and cosmetic surgeon Kristine Brecht, MD, had her license suspended after she was caught performing plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing, local NBC affiliate KING5 reported Sept. 30.

She was sanctioned by the Washington State Medical Commission in August 2021 for violating laws including the inappropriate use of anesthesia; prescribing high doses of opioids, benzodiazepines and muscle relaxers; and failing to properly monitor patients after procedures.

According to the report, a 2019 procedure "led to the death of 54-year-old Shannon Etter of West Seattle," and investigators wrote she caused "severe harm or death to a human patient."

A 2021 order allowed Dr. Brecht to keep her license but barred her from performing procedures that required sedation. However, state investigators found she performed several plastic surgeries with sedation in her unlicensed ASC this year.

The medical commission suspended her license Sept. 16, and she can't practice as a physician or surgeon "pending further action."