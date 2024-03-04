Physician pleads guilty to role in $13.7M fraud scheme 

A physician has pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks through a fraudulent telemarketing and medical supply scheme throughout Washington.

From May 2021 to September 2023, Thomas Andrew Webster, MD, participated in a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy that defrauded Medicare and Tricare of more than $13.7 million, according to a Feb. 28 news release from the Justice Department.

Through the scheme, a company used telemarketers to gain access to Medicare and Tricare beneficiary information and then used the information to create fake medical records, fraudulent physician visits and fraudulent medical equipment orders for patients throughout Eastern Washington. Dr. Webster then signed the fraudulent documentation and fraudulently billed Medicare and Tricare for fictitious physician visits.

Dr. Webster also admitted to receiving at least $839,565 from Medicare and Tricare for fraudulent physician visits and exams.