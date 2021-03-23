Physician pays $188K to scammers posing as Justice Department

Scammers are increasing efforts to trick people out of their money, and some are targeting physicians.

News 5 Cleveland, an ABC affiliate, reported an Ohio physician paid scammers thousands of dollars after receiving a phone call from someone posing as a representative from the Justice Department. The scammer told the physician his prescription practices were under investigation and sent the physician faxes about his bank accounts being compromised by drug traffickers.

The physician paid the scammers $188,000, according to the report. Vicki Anderson, special agent of the Cleveland FBI, said the federal government does not call individuals demanding fines and warned others against becoming victims of similar fraud schemes.

