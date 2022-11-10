Physician pay is changing — up in 8 specialties, down in 4 in 2022

Interventional cardiologists saw the biggest drop in pay this year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."
OB-GYN saw the biggest increase in pay, but orthopedic surgeons boast the highest overall average pay.
The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner job search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Physician pay increased for these four specialties:
- OB-GYN: 10.3 percent increase — from $291,000 to $321,000
- Anesthesiology: 9 percent increase — from $367,000 to $400,000
- Cardiology (Non-invasive): 8.5 percent increase — from $446,000 to $484,000
- Neurology: 7.3 percent increase — from $332,000 to $356,000
- Gastroenterology: 4.6 percent increase — $453,000 to $474,000
- Orthopedic surgery: 3.5 percent increase — from $546,000 to $565,000
- Urology: 2.6 percent increase — from $497,000 to $510,000
- Internal medicine: 0.4 percent increase — from $255,000 to $256,000
Physician pay decreased for these four specialties:
- Cardiology (interventional): 13.7 percent decrease — from $611,000 to $527,000
- Hematology: 5.2 percent decrease — from $426,000 to $404,000
- Radiology: 2.1 percent decrease — from $465,000 to $455,000
- Pediatrics: 1.7 percent decrease — $236,000 to $232,000