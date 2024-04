Physicians in six specialties saw decreases in pay in 2024, trends that ran counter to the general rise in physician pay, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

Here are the six specialties that saw pay decreases:

Infectious diseases: -1%

Critical care: -1%

Orthopedics: -3%

Diabetes and endocrinology: -4%

Otolaryngology: -5%

Plastic surgery: -13%