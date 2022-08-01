Physician pay declines in Q2: 4 notes

Physicians saw a slight decrease in compensation per provider from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published Aug. 1.

The report is based on data from 200,000 physicians and advanced practice providers in more than 100 specialties.

Here are three more notes on physician compensation:

1. Average compensation per physician shrank to $343,257 in the second quarter from first quarter levels of $358,239.

2. All physician specialties experienced decreases in compensation per physician.

3. Increased patient demand, inflation and a competitive labor market are continuing to drive up expenses, the report said.