Physician pay by practice setting

Physicians in solo practice make an average of $443,274, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here is the average compensation for physicians in various practice settings:

Single specialty group: $461,368

Multi-specialty group: $447,546

Solo practice: $443,274

Health system / IDN / ACO: $427,827

Hospital: $422,146

Health maintenance organization: $405,902

Industry: $384,195

Academic: $365,092

Hospital/system — ambulatory: $357,181

Government: $292,408

Urgent care center / chain: $288,514