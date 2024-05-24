Physician pay by practice setting

Physicians in solo practice make an average of $443,274, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.
The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.
Here is the average compensation for physicians in various practice settings:
Single specialty group: $461,368
Multi-specialty group: $447,546
Solo practice: $443,274
Health system / IDN / ACO: $427,827
Hospital: $422,146
Health maintenance organization: $405,902
Industry: $384,195
Academic: $365,092
Hospital/system — ambulatory: $357,181
Government: $292,408
Urgent care center / chain: $288,514