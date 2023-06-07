Physician owner fighting to open shuttered ASC has $2.5M malpractice history 

Alfred Bonati, MD, owner of recently shuttered Hudson, Fla.-based Bonati Spine Institute's ASC, has a history of lawsuits, ABC Action News reported June 6.

The ASC was shut down in March after the state suspended its license. According to Florida healthcare regulators, a certified surgical technologist, rather than a licensed physician, was performing procedures. The ASC allegedly knowingly allowed the unlicensed person to perform procedures.

According to ABC, Dr. Bonati has settled 10 malpractice cases totaling more than $2.5 million. Additionally, the Florida Department of Health website lists 17 discipline cases and five public complaints.

According to the suspension, an unlicensed surgical technologist applied sutures and a surgical drain without surgeon supervision in the room. Dr. Bonati told ABC that a surgeon only needs to be in the building to supervise a technologist, but an administrative complaint says an unlicensed technologist performed an entire spine surgery. Dr. Bonati denies these claims.

Dr. Bonati has never had his medical license suspended or revoked.