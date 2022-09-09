Physician-owned practices usually pay better: report

Physician compensation at physician-owned practices since 2006 has mostly met or exceeded that of hospital-owned practices, according to MGMA.

Cardiology and orthopedic surgery were the only exceptions in 2021. Both specialties have seen higher compensation at hospital-owned practices since 2011, according to a Sept. 2022 report, "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups."

Here is how median compensation compared between physician-owned and hospital-owned practices from 2006 to 2021: