Physician-owned practices usually pay better: report

Physician compensation at physician-owned practices since 2006 has mostly met or exceeded that of hospital-owned practices, according to MGMA.
Cardiology and orthopedic surgery were the only exceptions in 2021. Both specialties have seen higher compensation at hospital-owned practices since 2011, according to a Sept. 2022 report, "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups."
Here is how median compensation compared between physician-owned and hospital-owned practices from 2006 to 2021:
|
Specialty
|
Median compensation in physician-owned practices as a percentage of compensation in hospital-owned practices
|2006
|
2011
|
2016
|
2021
|
Cardiology (noninvasive)
|
100.1%
|
89.8%
|
84.3%
|
91.7%
|
Family medicine (without OB)
|
105.3%
|
104.1%
|
105.6%
|
114.9%
|
Internal medicine (general)
|
100%
|
103.4%
|
100.4%
|
110%
|
Orthopedic surgery (general)
|
106.2%
|
90.5%
|
96%
|
91.8%
|
Radiology (diagnostic)
|
100%
|
100.7%
|
90.6%
|
105.3%
|
Surgery (general)
|
106.3%
|
100.9%
|
101.1%
|
105.2%
|
Urology
|
106.2%
|
98.4%
|
95.3%
|
105.7%