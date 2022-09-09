Physician-owned practices usually pay better: report

Physician compensation at physician-owned practices since 2006 has mostly met or exceeded that of hospital-owned practices, according to MGMA.

Cardiology and orthopedic surgery were the only exceptions in 2021. Both specialties have seen higher compensation at hospital-owned practices since 2011, according to a Sept. 2022 report, "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups."

Here is how median compensation compared between physician-owned and hospital-owned practices from 2006 to 2021:

Specialty

Median compensation in physician-owned practices as a percentage of compensation in hospital-owned practices

 2006

2011

2016

2021

Cardiology (noninvasive)

100.1%

89.8%

84.3%

91.7%

Family medicine (without OB)

105.3%

104.1%

105.6%

114.9%

Internal medicine (general)

100%

103.4%

100.4%

110%

Orthopedic surgery (general)

106.2%

90.5%

96%

91.8%

Radiology (diagnostic)

100%

100.7%

90.6%

105.3%

Surgery (general)

106.3%

100.9%

101.1%

105.2%

Urology

106.2%

98.4%

95.3%

105.7%

