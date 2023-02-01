Physician nixes retaliation lawsuit against Massachusetts hospital, CEO

Richard Zelman, MD, formerly an interventional cardiologist at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., has ended his lawsuit against the hospital and its CEO, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Cape Cod Times.

Dr. Zelman alleged in his lawsuit that he was fired after whistleblowing on unethical practices at the hospital. The hospital system, and its CEO Michael Lauf, denied all allegations.

On Jan. 25, Dr. Zelman filed a notice to dismiss the lawsuit, which was initially filed on Dec. 6, without prejudice.

Mr. Lauf's chief legal counsel informed him that the lawsuit was dismissed.

"I can honestly say I don't know what led to it being filed in the first place. And I certainly don't know why it was dismissed," Mr. Lauf told the Times. "Because nothing about this has been easy to this point. So why would we expect anything but the unexpected."

Cape Cod Healthcare's lawyers anticipate that Dr. Zelman will refile the suit, according to the report.