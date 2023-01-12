Physician named 13th best job in healthcare

The role of physician was named the 13th best job in healthcare, according to U.S. News and World Report's 2023 best job rankings released on Jan. 10.
U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.
Here are the 56 other healthcare specialties listed in the U.S. News' ranking, along with the rank they received among other professions.
2. Nurse practitioner
3. Medical and health services manager
4. Physician assistant
6. Physical therapist
10. Dentist
13. Physician
14. Orthodontist
17. Registered nurse
19. Occupational therapy assistant
24. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
25. Nurse anesthetist
26. Epidemiologist/medical scientist
31. Speech language pathologist
32. Psychiatrist
32. Mental health counselor
33. Optometrist
34. Pediatrician
35. Dental hygienist
36. Respiratory therapist
38. Physical therapist assistant
41 (tie). Anesthesiologist
41 (tie). Obstetrician and Gynecologist
46. Chiropractor
48. Medical records technician
49. Psychologist
62. Community health worker
64. Diagnostic medical sonographer
65 (tie). Personal care aide
65 (tie). Home health aide
67. Prosthodontist
70. Orthotist and Prosthetist
72. Occupational Therapist
74. MRI technologist
76. Dietitian and Nutritionist
77. Medical Assistant
78. Cardiovascular technologist
79. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse
81. Massage therapist
82. Hearing aid specialist
83. Genetic counselor
86. Clinical laboratory technician
89. Pharmacist
90. Audiologist
92. Pharmacy technician
104. Ophthalmic medical technician
106. Surgeon
109. Podiatrist
114. Phlebotomist
118. Medical equipment repairer
119. Dental assistant
123. Health educator