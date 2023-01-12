Physician named 13th best job in healthcare

The role of physician was named the 13th best job in healthcare, according to U.S. News and World Report's 2023 best job rankings released on Jan. 10.

U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here are the 56 other healthcare specialties listed in the U.S. News' ranking, along with the rank they received among other professions.

2. Nurse practitioner

3. Medical and health services manager

4. Physician assistant

6. Physical therapist

10. Dentist

13. Physician

14. Orthodontist

17. Registered nurse

19. Occupational therapy assistant

24. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

25. Nurse anesthetist

26. Epidemiologist/medical scientist

31. Speech language pathologist

32. Psychiatrist

32. Mental health counselor

33. Optometrist

34. Pediatrician

35. Dental hygienist

36. Respiratory therapist

38. Physical therapist assistant

41 (tie). Anesthesiologist

41 (tie). Obstetrician and Gynecologist

46. Chiropractor

48. Medical records technician

49. Psychologist

62. Community health worker

64. Diagnostic medical sonographer

65 (tie). Personal care aide

65 (tie). Home health aide

67. Prosthodontist

70. Orthotist and Prosthetist

72. Occupational Therapist

74. MRI technologist

76. Dietitian and Nutritionist

77. Medical Assistant

78. Cardiovascular technologist

79. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse

81. Massage therapist

82. Hearing aid specialist

83. Genetic counselor

86. Clinical laboratory technician

89. Pharmacist

90. Audiologist

92. Pharmacy technician

104. Ophthalmic medical technician

106. Surgeon

109. Podiatrist

114. Phlebotomist

118. Medical equipment repairer

119. Dental assistant

123. Health educator