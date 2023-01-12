ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician named 13th best job in healthcare

Patsy Newitt -  

The role of physician was named the 13th best job in healthcare, according to U.S. News and World Report's 2023 best job rankings released on Jan. 10. 

U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. 

Here are the 56 other healthcare specialties listed in the U.S. News' ranking, along with the rank they received among other professions. 

2. Nurse practitioner

3. Medical and health services manager 

4. Physician assistant 

6. Physical therapist 

10. Dentist 

13. Physician 

14. Orthodontist

17. Registered nurse 

19. Occupational therapy assistant 

24. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon 

25. Nurse anesthetist 

26. Epidemiologist/medical scientist 

31. Speech language pathologist

32. Psychiatrist 

32. Mental health counselor

33. Optometrist 

34. Pediatrician

35. Dental hygienist 

36. Respiratory therapist 

38. Physical therapist assistant 

41 (tie). Anesthesiologist 

41 (tie). Obstetrician and Gynecologist

46. Chiropractor 

48. Medical records technician 

49. Psychologist

62. Community health worker

64. Diagnostic medical sonographer 

65 (tie). Personal care aide 

65 (tie). Home health aide 

67. Prosthodontist 

70. Orthotist and Prosthetist 

72. Occupational Therapist 

74. MRI technologist

76. Dietitian and Nutritionist 

77. Medical Assistant 

78. Cardiovascular technologist 

79. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse

81. Massage therapist 

82. Hearing aid specialist 

83. Genetic counselor 

86. Clinical laboratory technician 

89. Pharmacist 

90. Audiologist 

92. Pharmacy technician 

104. Ophthalmic medical technician 

106. Surgeon 

109. Podiatrist 

114. Phlebotomist 

118. Medical equipment repairer 

119. Dental assistant 

123. Health educator

