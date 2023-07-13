Physician loses medical license following TikTok livestream 

Columbus, Ohio-based plastic surgeon Katharine Grawe, MD, lost her medical license after her livestreaming procedures on TikTok spurred an investigation from the Ohio medical board, USA Today reported July 13.

Following harm reported by several patients, the State Medical Board of Ohio investigated Dr. Grawe for livestreaming her procedures and answering viewer questions while operating.

Three patients allegedly reported having complications following procedures from Dr. Grawe, who goes by "Dr. Roxy" — including one patient who was sent to the emergency room for hepatic encephalopathy less than a week after receiving liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift and a skin-tightening procedure.

"This case isn't about some antiquated view of social media. ... These patients trusted Dr. Roxy because of what they saw on social media. She made major surgeries with potentially life-altering complications seem like one big party," an attorney representing the state's case against the physician said while asking the board to revoke Dr. Grawe's license, according to USA Today.

According to USA Today, the secretary of the medical board warned Dr. Grawe at least twice in the last four years before her license was suspended. In September 2021, she was urged by the board to take remedial education courses on plastic surgery complications, but allegedly continued to film and live broadcast the procedures.

The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to revoke her license and to fine her $4,500 July 12.