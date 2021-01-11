Physician growth slowing as demand climbs: 8 things to know

The number of physicians practicing in the U.S. is growing slowly compared to the population growth projections over the next decade-plus, according to a report from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The report, released last June, examines physician supply and demand, making projections about a potential physician shortages. Eight findings:

1. The association projects a shortage of 54,100 to 129,000 physicians by 2033.

2. The association projects a specialist shortage of 33,700 to 86,700 physicians by 2033, including a shortage of up to 28,700 physicians in surgical specialties.

3. If there are no changes made to address physician shortages, there would be a 5 percent increase in physicians between 2018 and 2033 to hit 847,500 physicians.

4. From 2018 to 2033, the U.S. population is expected to jump 10.4 percent to about 361 million people.

5. The number of people under the age of 18 is expected to grow 3.9 percent through 2033, resulting in a lower demand for pediatric specialties.

6. The population of people 65 years and older is expected to grow 45 percent by 2033.

