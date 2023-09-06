ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician convicted in $9.5M kickback conspiracy 

Patsy Newitt -  

Chicago-based physician Benjamin Toh, MD, has been convicted for his role in a more than $9.5 million healthcare fraud scheme. 

From March 2019 to September 2019, Dr. Toh worked with telemedicine companies to obtain access to Medicare and Medicaid patients and submitted more than $9.5 million in fraudulent claims for cancer genetic tests, according to a Sept. 5 news release from the Justice Department. 

Dr. Toh, who is licensed in several states and operated as a consulting provider for telemedicine companies, signed the orders without regard to medical necessity, and he was not the treating physician of the patients.  

 He was indicted by a federal grand jury in December and convicted of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute after a two-week trial.

