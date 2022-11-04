Physician charged with illegal medication distribution now accused of abusing patient

A Florida physician who was indicted on federal charges of illegally distributing medication is under investigation again for allegations of sexual assault, News4Jax reported Nov. 3.

Scott Hollington, MD, saw a patient in October at Sawgrass Health in St. Augustine, Fla., to get a prescription for Adderall, the report said. During the visit, Dr. Hollington allegedly had the patient sit near him, and he asked to see her back when the discussion shifted to the topic of her scoliosis.

Dr. Hollington allegedly assaulted the patient, and she noticed a small camera in the room pointed at her. After the incident, Dr. Hollington allegedly sent the patient an apology text message.

Detectives believe Dr. Hollington assaulted other patients, the report said.

Dr. Hollington was previously under scrutiny for allegedly distributing medication in exchange for sexual favors.