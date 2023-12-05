Physician charged in $14M equipment fraud scheme

A Washington-based physician was charged for his alleged role in a medical supply scheme that defrauded Medicare and Tricare of more than $13.7 million.

While practicing in Olympia, Wash., between May 2021 and September 2023, Thomas Webster, MD, 50, signed fraudulent medical documentation and physician orders from a durable medical supply company for individuals who had no desire or medical need for the equipment, according to a Dec. 4 Justice Department news release. Medicare and Tricare paid more than $13.7 million for these fraudulent claims, and Dr. Webster allegedly received $839,565 from Medicare and Tricare for telemedicine visits that never took place, the release said.

Dr. Webster was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute, which carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in federal prison.