Physician admits to stealing more than $500K from New Jersey practice

Walter Sytnik, DO, of Voorhees, N.J., admitted Sept. 9 to defrauding his former employer, an unnamed New Jersey medical practice, to the tune of more than $500,000. Dr. Voorhees stole checks from the practice and used them to pay personal expenses.

Prior to attending medical school, Dr. Sytnik worked for the New Jersey practice as a bookkeeper. From May 2013 to April 2018, he used the checks he stole to pay credit card bills, reordering new checks when he ran out. Dr. Sytnik forged the signature of the practice's physician.

The mail fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. Dr. Sytnik agreed to repay the full amount as part of his plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.