Pennsylvania surgery center, hospitals erase elective surgery backlog

Lebanon, Pa.-based North Pointe Surgery Center had a backlog of more than 500 surgeries in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since caught up, Lancaster Online reports.

What you should know:

1. Pennsylvania allowed surgery centers and hospitals to resume elective procedures nearly four months ago. While the backlog affected operations up front, centers and hospitals in the state have made progress around the backlogs.

2. Joy Long, MD, of Lancaster (Pa.) Orthopedic Group, said she has also caught up, despite some patients waiting for nearly four months for their low-acuity procedures.

3. Pennsylvania hospitals in the area have also erased their backlogs, most times with little effect on operations.

