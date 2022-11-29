ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. 

An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician examinations. Additionally, he regularly prescribed dangerous combinations of oxycodone and other prescription medication. 

The investigation was conducted by the attorney general's office and the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force.

