Pennsylvania medical office building evacuated

A St. Luke's University Health Network medical office building in Allentown, Pa., was evacuated Saturday morning after downed wires were discovered in a wall, according to a Sept. 23 report from Lehigh Valley Live.

The downed wires were pulling on an exterior wall, threatening its collapse, according to the report.

Area firefighters evacuated the building and established a secure area in case the wall collapsed.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the wall is expected to collapse at some point because it has pulled away from the building.

St. Luke's is currently assessing the building and is not yet sure how it will affect patients moving forward.