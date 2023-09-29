Pennsylvania ASCs see 7.6% revenue growth in 2022

Net revenue for ASCs in Pennsylvania grew 7.6 percent in 2022 from the year prior, according to a Sept. 28 report from Lehigh Valley Business based on data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's 2022 financial analysis.

Revenue grew from $1.53 billion in 2021 to $1.65 billion in 2022 as the number of ASCs in the state continued to grow as well. The state added at least five ASCs in 2022, growing to 296 statewide.

Pennsylvania's ASCs reported 1.15 million outpatient visits during the year, with the average revenue per visit reaching $1,441.

ASCs in the state performed 1.05 million patient procedures in 2022, up 4.5 percent from the year prior. Of all outpatient procedures performed in the state last year, 23.6 percent were performed at an ASC.