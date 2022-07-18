Pain specialist pays $271K to settle pharma kickback case

Santa Monica, Calif., pain specialist Gerald Sacks, MD, paid $271,259 to settle allegations that he prescribed opioids in exchange for kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies, the Justice Department said July 18.

Dr. Sacks was alleged to have prescribed the opioids Butrans, Hysingla and OxyContin to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for receiving paid speaking and consulting work from Purdue Pharma, the department said. He was also alleged to have prescribed the opioids Lazanda and Nucynta, as well as the nerve pain drug Gralise, to Medicare members in exchange for similar work from Depomed Inc.

The settlement included no determination of liability, the department said.