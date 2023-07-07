Pain clinic closes, physician fined amid unlawful opioid distribution allegations 

A Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based pain management clinic will close and its clinic's owners and its former physicians have been fined for their alleged unlawful distribution of opioids.

In an October complaint, Vivian Herrero, MD, Christopher Ferguson and Patricia Ferguson allegedly prescribed controlled substances without a medical purpose, according to a July 7 news release from the Justice Department. The complaint also alleges they used the pain clinic to unlawfully distribute the opioids. Furthermore, two patients died soon after receiving opioid prescriptions issued by Dr. Herrero.

The court's order permanently prohibits the Fergusons from employment involving the distribution of controlled substances. Dr. Herrero is banned from prescribing controlled substances for 10 years as well as permanently prohibited from prescribing controlled substances relating to pain management.