PA vs. RN vs. NP pay for all 50 states

The average hourly pay for nurses in the U.S. is $39.78 for registered nurses and $56.75 for nurse practitioners, and the national average pay for physician assistants is $55.81 per hour, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

The highest average hourly wage for both registered nurses and nurse practitioners is in California, while the highest for PAs is in Alaska. RNs and NPs in South Dakota and Tennessee made the lowest hourly rates, respectively, and Kentucky holds the lowest average pay for PAs.

Here is the average hourly wage for PAs, RNs and NPs by state, in descending order of their grouped average: