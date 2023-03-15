Over half of physicians say prior authorization has led to ineffective patient treatments

Over half of physicians (64 percent) say that prior authorization has led to ineffective initial treatments for patients, according to a March 14 report from the American Medical Association that surveyed 1,001 practicing physicians.

Not only that, but it has led to higher overall utilization of healthcare resources, including additional office visits, emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Sixty-two percent of surveyed physicians reported patients having additional office visits due to prior authorization, while 46 percent say prior authorization has led to patient immediate care and emergency room visits.

Over half of physicians (58 percent) also report that prior authorization has impacted their patients' job performance.