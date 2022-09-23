Outpatient nurse sentenced to 2 years in prison for tampering with fentanyl vials

Bryan Wilson, 40, a nurse who was formerly employed by Middletown, Conn.-based The Vascular Experts, on Sept. 22 was sentenced to two years in prison for tampering with fentanyl vials and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

While working at Vascular Expert, which performed outpatient procedures, Mr. Wilson was responsible for sedating patients and had access to a secure area with vials of drugs used as anesthetics, including fentanyl, the Justice Department said in a news release.

In August and September, he took vials of fentanyl that were intended to be used to formulate infusions for patients. Prosecutors said Mr. Wilson used a syringe to withdraw fentanyl from the vials and reinjected saline into the vials.

When another nurse noticed that vials had been tampered with, he was questioned by company officials and said that he stole the fentanyl and used it to treat a medical condition, according to the release. On Feb. 10, he pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product.

Mr. Wilson, who is released on bond, has surrendered his nursing license and is required to report to prison on Jan. 9.