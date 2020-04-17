Outpatient elective surgeries to restart under 1st phase of Trump plan

President Donald Trump released his Opening America plan, a phased outline to restart the U.S. economy April 16.



What you should know:

1. The first phase of the plan calls for outpatient elective surgeries to resume under CMS guidelines. Hospitals and senior living facilities are encouraged to uphold strict visitor bans.

2. Phase 1 also:

Encourages employers to continue telework

Recommends employers minimize nonessential travel

Suggests schools, organized youth activity and bars remain closed

Reopens restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, churches and gyms, but recommends they use strict physical-distancing protocols to operate

3. Phase two of the plan restarts inpatient elective surgeries, but encourages hospitals and senior living facilities to continue upholding visitors restrictions.

4. Phase three withdraws all visitors restrictions and eliminates most physical-distancing protocols.

5. The Trump administration released the plan for state governors to implement at their discretion.

View the entire plan here.

