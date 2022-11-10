'Our model is you eat what you kill': What 5 physicians like about being self-employed 

Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report" laid out the pros and cons of being a self-employed physician.

The report surveyed more than 740 self-employed physicians.

Here's what five anonymous physicians said about the upsides of being self employed:

"I can spend the time needed with each patient, not the time allowed."

"I feel there is a lot more I can do to help communities build real health from outside of conventional structures and care delivery models."

"I can choose my cases, spending adequate time with each patient as clinically indicated, without productivity pressures dictated by an external system."

"At this point in my life, I am trying to feel useful but not trying to work a lot of hours to make a big income."

"Our model is 'you eat what you kill.' It's up to each individual doctor."