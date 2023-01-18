ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Ospitek launches ASC live patient charting software

Claire Wallace  

Surgical care coordination leader Ospitek has updated its surgical coordination platform View to add a live patient charting function for ASCs. 

Ospitek also struck a recent partnership with software developer Pro-Mapp that allows ASC leaders to visualize live staff planning to help with understaffing. 

View will allow ASC leaders to automate patient charting, automatically generating surgical milestones and auto collecting and populating data with EHR captured time stamps. 

The new feature will be fully integrated with Ospitek's existing cloud-based features. 

With EHRs and health information system software, ASC leaders report a 40 percent decrease in time spent on patient charting, according to a Jan. 18 press release from Ospitek. 

