Orthopedics, pain most common specialties for ASCs in 2022

ASCs often have a number of different specialities, with orthopedics and pain management being the most common in 2022, according to March data from the ASC Association.
The most common specialities for Medicare-certified ASCs:
*Note: Several ASCs have more than one speciality, so these percentages do not add to 100.
1. Orthopedics: 37 percent
2. Pain management: 35 percent
3. Ophthalmology: 35 percent
4. Endoscopy: 32 percent
5. Plastic surgery: 29 percent
6. Podiatry: 28 percent
7. Otolaryngology: 23 percent
8. OB-GYN: 19 percent
9. Dental: 8 percent