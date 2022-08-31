Orthopedics, pain most common specialties for ASCs in 2022

ASCs often have a number of different specialities, with orthopedics and pain management being the most common in 2022, according to March data from the ASC Association.

The most common specialities for Medicare-certified ASCs:

*Note: Several ASCs have more than one speciality, so these percentages do not add to 100.

1. Orthopedics: 37 percent

2. Pain management: 35 percent

3. Ophthalmology: 35 percent

4. Endoscopy: 32 percent

5. Plastic surgery: 29 percent

6. Podiatry: 28 percent

7. Otolaryngology: 23 percent

8. OB-GYN: 19 percent

9. Dental: 8 percent