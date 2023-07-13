Orthopedic ASC's surgical suspension lifted after paying $50K fine

The ASC at Bonati Spine Institute, based in Hudson, Fla., can resume surgeries after reaching a July 7 agreement entailing a correction plan and a $50,000 fine, ABC affiliate WFTS reported July 12.

The state suspended BSI's license after the ASC allegedly knowingly allowed an unlicensed individual to perform procedures. The individual was a certified surgical technologist, not a licensed physician. Florida healthcare regulators alleged the ASC had knowledge or should have been aware of these actions, which posed "immediate danger to patients."

The agreement with the state held that the suspension would be lifted and the center's license would not be revoked so long as the practice implemented a correction plan and paid a $50,000 fine, according to the report.