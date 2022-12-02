Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute receives architecture recognition

The Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute has received an honorable mention for its design and construction in the 2022 American Architecture Awards, West Orange Times & Observer reported Dec. 1. The seven-story Orlando, Fla., facility includes an ASC, along with an orthopedic specialty hospital.

The building was designed with physician and patient safety and experience in mind, according to institute President Carlos Carrasco. The team's vision was brought to life by design firm EYP.

An example of design with physicians and patients in mind is the 69,000 square feet of glass used throughout the building to provide natural light. Research shows that a comforting environment can benefit medical team well-being, along with patient recovery.

This facility will be the first of its kind in the Southeastern United States when it opens in the spring of 2023.