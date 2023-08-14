Optum undergoes layoffs: What ASCs should know

UnitedHealth Group's Optum and its subsidiaries have recently laid off employees and cut services at one of its subsidiary's clinics.

Here are three things ASC leaders should know:

1. No UnitedHealth companies have filed WARN documents with state regulators this month. However, several former employees from Optum subsidiaries have posted on social media that they have been laid off.

2. Optum subsidiary MedExpress Urgent Care is cutting nursing positions at nearly 150 locations "in an effort to revamp its staffing model," according to an Aug. 11 article from ABC affiliate WTAE.

3. USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Texas is closing its medical oncology, rheumatology and general surgery services, according to a spokesperson for USMD's parent company, WellMed Medical Management, which is part of Optum, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"USMD recently made a decision to refocus our mission on providing high-quality care in the communities we serve. Unfortunately this means that we will be transitioning out of some specialty medicine practices over the next several weeks," spokesman Daniel Calderon said in an emailed statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.