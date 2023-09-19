Optum rebrands 2 physician practices

In April 2024, the Everett Clinic and the Polyclinic in Seattle will rebrand to Optum, HeraldNet reported Sept. 18.

Karrie Spitzer, an Optum spokesperson, said changes will include "Optum branding on exterior signage, patient communication and new employee badges."

The healthcare company also announced the launch of new clinics and services including online scheduling, on-demand video visits, and expanding its "care-at-home program," according to HeraldNet.

Optum has been the clinics' parent company since 2019.