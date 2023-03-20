Optim Health's new CFO: 3 things to know

At the beginning of March, Julie Wittwer was named chief financial officer at Savannah, Ga.-based Optim Health System, providing services at its ASCs, outreach clinics and hospitals.

Here are three things to know about Ms. Wittwer:

1. Ms. Wittwer has 20 years of experience in accounting and financial leadership.

2. Ms. Wittwer has worked as CFO at South Texas Surgical Hospital in Corpus Christi, Physicians Medical Center of Santa Fe (N.M). and a controller at Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

3. Ms. Wittwer received her bachelor's degree at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.