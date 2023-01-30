'Only a sociopath could practice as an employee of a large health system': How burnout has affected 5 physicians

Sixty-three percent of physicians have been burned out for 13 months or more, according to a survey published Jan. 27 by Medscape.

The 2023 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" surveyed 9,175 providers in more than 29 specialties from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year. Read more on the methodology here.

Five surveyed physicians told Medscape how burnout has affected their lives:

"I'm frequently in a bad mood and I don't feel like doing anything or going anywhere."

"I don't want to get together with friends. I just want to be alone."

"I isolate more and feel too fatigued to have an active social life."

"I've become a negative person, which I didn't used to be."

"Only a sociopath could practice as an employee of a large health system and not be burned out. Anyone who cares about patients is doomed to burnout."