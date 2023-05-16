Oklahoma physician, pharmacist charged with manslaughter in patient death

Alexander Frank, MD, and Justin Lee have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after administering the wrong dose of medication to a patient, which resulted in death, KFOR reported May 16.

They were also charged with second-degree neglect by a caretaker.

The patient died in 2020 after they were given 100 milligrams of methotrexate over a five-day period instead of 20 milligrams over the span of the entire week. Methotrexate is meant to be administered weekly instead of daily, per medical guidelines.

Dr. Frank signed off on the incorrect dose and said he did not review the patient's medical record to verify, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

Mr. Lee allegedly disregarded a computer warning that the dosage was above the recommended daily dose and did not follow the computer verification requirement.

The patient's family has also filed a wrongful death suit, according to the news outlet.