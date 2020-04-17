Oklahoma clears path for elective surgeries to resume this month — at physicians' discretion

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt amended his executive order to allow certain elective surgeries to resume April 24, local news outlet FOX 25 reports.

Under the amendment, medical providers have the authority to determine which elective surgeries they will move forward with during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Mr. Stitt signed a separate executive memorandum featuring an "Elective Surgery Acuity Scale" to help physicians make these decisions.

All minor medical procedures and nonemergency dental procedures are permitted to resume May 1.

"We initially suspended elective surgeries to preserve hospital bed capacity and [personal protective equipment] to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients," Mr. Stitt said. "Since our data indicates we are in a good position regarding hospital capacity — and provided individual institutions can accommodate their internal demand for PPE — it is time to bring some of these procedures back to help our hospitals and the Oklahomans who need them."

More articles on surgery centers:

Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.