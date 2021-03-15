Ohio physician sues medical group, alleges illegal payment for referrals: 5 details

Boardman, Ohio-based Adil Jaffer, MD, filed a lawsuit against Steward Medical Group, part of Boston-based Steward Health Care, alleging he received higher than average pay to keep referrals within the Steward network, according to a report in Tribune Chronicle, part of Ogden Newspapers.

Five details:



1. Steward Medical Group bought Dr. Jaffer's practice in 2018 and he became an employed physician.



2. The lawsuit alleges Dr. Jaffer's salary was above average for family physicians in his region, and he said Steward Medical Group officials dismissed his concerns about his pay rate, according to the report.



3. After becoming employed at Steward, Dr. Jaffer maintained his previous referral patterns although some of the physicians he referred to were not part of the Steward network. He claimed his bosses at Steward criticized him for not keeping referrals within its network, according to the lawsuit.



4. Dr. Jaffer said he learned over time that part of his compensation assumed he would make a high volume of referrals within the Steward network.



5. Steward terminated Dr. Jaffer's contract on Dec. 30, 2019. Dr. Jaffer claimed his regional medical director said his only misstep was not supporting Steward's referral network, according to the March 4 lawsuit.



Note: Becker's reached out to Steward Medical Group for a response and has not heard back. We will update coverage with additional information when it becomes available.

More articles on physicians:

2 private ENT practices merge in South Dakota

Is the future bright or dark for independent ASCs?

Dr. Jeffrey Carlson performs 3-level lumbar fusion at Virginia ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.