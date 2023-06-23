Ohio physician convicted of illegal opioid distribution 

Galena, Ohio-based Eskender Getachew, MD, has been convicted of unlawful prescription of opioids and benzodiazepines.

Dr. Getachew prescribed the pills based on the amount of money that patients paid at their office visits, according to a June 23 news release from the Justice Department. Additionally, he was aware of several reports that patients were selling their drugs but continued to prescribe the pills.

Dr. Getachew was convicted of 11 counts of unlawful distribution, facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.