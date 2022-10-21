Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Marcus Robertson  

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20.

Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June 2019, the department said. He allegedly received kickbacks in exchange for the orders for tests and equipment and knew they weren't medically necessary.

Dr. Kanvinde will make additional payments determined by his income over the next five years, the department said.

