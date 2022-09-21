Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing 

Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20.

While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020, Dr. Sutton allegedly ordered cancer genetic testing and durable medical equipment braces. Cancer genetic testing is only covered by Medicare for patients already diagnosed with cancer. He also ordered unnecessary braces, according to the indictment .

He is charged in federal court with healthcare fraud and making false statements related to healthcare matters.