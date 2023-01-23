Ohio hospital earns $15k grant for surgery center improvements

The Mercer Health Surgery Center in Coldwater, Ohio, an affiliate of Mercer County Community Hospital, has received a $15,000 grant from the Mercer County Civic Foundation, a group that awards grants to local charitable organizations.

The surgery center has used the grant to purchase a Neptune Rover, a mobile suction device for surgeries, and three Glider Rocking Chairs, which allow parents to sooth children as they wake up from anesthesia following procedures.

The Mercer surgery center provides orthopedic, bariatric, gynecological, pediatric, ophthalmologic, urology, podiatry, laser, endoscopy and ear nose and throat care, according to a Jan. 22 press release.