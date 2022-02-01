NYU Langone outpatient center adds orthopedic surgery, sports medicine

New York City-based NYU Langone Health is expanding its outpatient services on Long Island, the health system said Jan. 31.

The system said it is adding pediatric, pulmonology and sports medicine care, as well as breast, head and neck, and orthopedic surgery to the NYU Langone Medical Associates-Riverhead center.

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success has added a pain specialist, Thomas Riolo, DO, and a gastroenterologist, Bradley Morganstern, MD., who will also see patients at the system's Bethpage, N.Y., center.

Urologist Richard Schoor, MD, has joined NYU Langone Urology Associates-Smithtown.