Nurses frustrated with workplace politics

Claire Wallace -  

A plurality of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses agree that workplace politics are the least rewarding aspect of their jobs, according to Medscape's Dec. 9 "Nurse Career Satisfaction" report, which surveyed over 7,540 practicing nurses. 

Least rewarding job aspects for RNs and LPNs: 

1. Workplace Politics 

RN: 21 percent 

LPN: 18 percent 

2. Salary 

RN: 12 percent 

LPN: 18 percent 

3. Poor work-life balance

RN: 10 percent 

LPN: 9 percent 

4. Patient load

RN: 9 percent 

LPN: 7 percent 

5. Documentation requirements

RN: 6 percent 

LPN: 7 percent 

6. Lack of coworker respect

RN: 7 percent 

LPN: 7 percent 

