Nurses frustrated with workplace politics

A plurality of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses agree that workplace politics are the least rewarding aspect of their jobs, according to Medscape's Dec. 9 "Nurse Career Satisfaction" report, which surveyed over 7,540 practicing nurses.
Least rewarding job aspects for RNs and LPNs:
1. Workplace Politics
RN: 21 percent
LPN: 18 percent
2. Salary
RN: 12 percent
LPN: 18 percent
3. Poor work-life balance
RN: 10 percent
LPN: 9 percent
4. Patient load
RN: 9 percent
LPN: 7 percent
5. Documentation requirements
RN: 6 percent
LPN: 7 percent
6. Lack of coworker respect
RN: 7 percent
LPN: 7 percent