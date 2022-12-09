Nurses frustrated with workplace politics

A plurality of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses agree that workplace politics are the least rewarding aspect of their jobs, according to Medscape's Dec. 9 "Nurse Career Satisfaction" report, which surveyed over 7,540 practicing nurses.

Least rewarding job aspects for RNs and LPNs:

1. Workplace Politics

RN: 21 percent

LPN: 18 percent

2. Salary

RN: 12 percent

LPN: 18 percent

3. Poor work-life balance

RN: 10 percent

LPN: 9 percent

4. Patient load

RN: 9 percent

LPN: 7 percent

5. Documentation requirements

RN: 6 percent

LPN: 7 percent

6. Lack of coworker respect

RN: 7 percent

LPN: 7 percent