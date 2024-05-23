Nurse practitioner earnings have increased $16K since 2019

The average annual wage for nurse practitioners has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $111,840 in 2019 to $128,490 in 2023, a total increase of more than $16,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nurse practitioners earned the most in California for each of the past five years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the average annual salary and mean hourly wage for nurse practitioners, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:

2019

Mean annual wage: $111,840

Mean hourly wage: $53.77

Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $138,660

2020

Mean annual wage: $114,510; year-over-year increase of $2,670

Mean hourly wage: $55.05

Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $145,970

2021

Mean annual wage: $118,040; year-over-year increase of $3,530

Mean hourly wage: $56.75

Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $151,830

2022

Mean annual wage: $124,680; year-over-year increase of $6,640

Mean hourly wage: $59.94

Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $158,130

2023

Mean annual wage: $128,490; year-over-year increase of $3,810

Mean hourly wage: $61.78

Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $161,540