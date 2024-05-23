Nurse practitioner earnings have increased $16K since 2019

The average annual wage for nurse practitioners has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $111,840 in 2019 to $128,490 in 2023, a total increase of more than $16,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nurse practitioners earned the most in California for each of the past five years.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here is the average annual salary and mean hourly wage for nurse practitioners, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:
Mean annual wage: $111,840
Mean hourly wage: $53.77
Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $138,660
Mean annual wage: $114,510; year-over-year increase of $2,670
Mean hourly wage: $55.05
Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $145,970
Mean annual wage: $118,040; year-over-year increase of $3,530
Mean hourly wage: $56.75
Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $151,830
Mean annual wage: $124,680; year-over-year increase of $6,640
Mean hourly wage: $59.94
Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $158,130
Mean annual wage: $128,490; year-over-year increase of $3,810
Mean hourly wage: $61.78
Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $161,540