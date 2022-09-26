Number of residents providing care in Austin, Texas, has doubled, filling gaps in ophthalmology, GI

The number of medical residents providing care in the Austin, Texas, area has doubled since 2015, growing to 401 new students working in specialties including ophthalmology, gastroenterology and neurology.

The medical residents in the area are affiliated with Austin-based Ascension Seton and Dell Medical School at the University of Texas Austin.

The number of residents from the two universities is projected to reach 466 by 2026, an 80 percent increase in 11 years.

During the 2022 academic year, residents provided 73,000 hours of care at more than 80 clinics and hospitals in central Texas.

"Ascension Seton knows the importance of educating the future physicians of central Texas," Andy Davis, president and CEO of Ascension Texas said in a Sept. 26 news release. "Through our affiliation with Dell Medical School, Ascension Seton invests more than $50 million a year in graduate medical education, which has allowed us to grow new and existing programs together. This work helps us provide quality care and extend our mission, with a focus on individuals who are vulnerable or experiencing poverty."