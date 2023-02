Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health has been gifted $1.5 million from the Golden Leaf Foundation to improve rural healthcare, NBC affiliate WECT reported Feb. 9.

Burgaw, N.C.-based Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Black River Health Services will use the funds for a new rural physician training program.

The program is slated to begin in July 2024 and will create over 30 jobs.